Mercy Reigns is giving out food again today. Food boxes will be available starting at 9am and will be available to anyone in need. Tell a friend, spread the word.

***Mercy Reigns is a resale store that not only has great thrift prices but also gives back to community! Our mission is to combat hunger one person at a time by selling slightly used clothing and what nots and cute little trinkets.

Mercy Reigns 513 Hwy 16 E – Carthage MS