NCHS student chosen to attend national youth leadership program

Neshoba Central High School will be represented on a national platform this summer.

High school junior, Mary Kate Moran, is one of six Mississippi students chosen by Central Electric Power Association to attend the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour in Washington D.C.

During the youth leadership program, more than 1,800 students from across the country will learn about cooperatives, rural electrification and city and county government. Moran said she is honored to have been chosen.

“My counselor actually gave me the application around October and I was chosen for the interview round. Then from there they chose six people. I was actually really surprised,” said Moran.