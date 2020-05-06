Neshoba Central Announces Graduation Plans

• NCHS will hold a traditional graduation ceremony divided into three (3) graduation groups.

• Graduation dates will be held on Tuesday, June 16, Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19. All ceremonies will be at 7:00 PM.

• All graduation ceremonies will be held on the football field.

• In an effort to abide by the 6 feet social distancing measures, each senior will be allotted 12 tickets for family to attend the designated graduation date for their senior. Therefore, the attendees will have ample distance between attendees.

• For those unable to attend the ceremonies, the NCSD will live stream on the www.neshobacentral.com website.

• Each senior will receive instructions on their exact date of graduation at a later time.

• PLEASE KNOW THAT THE CEREMONY COULD CHANGE DUE TO THE FLUIDITY OF THE CORONA VIRUS SITUATION AND INCLEMENT WEATHER. THE NCSD WILL MONITOR THIS SITUATION DAILY BETWEEN NOW AND GRADUATION.

Cap and Gown Pickup

• Seniors can pick up cap and gowns from Herff Jones representatives on

Tuesday, May 19th from 11 AM-1 PM in front of the high school.

• The pickup will be a grab-n-go pickup like senior invitations earlier. Seniors will also be given procedural instructions and family tickets for graduation ceremonies at this date and time.