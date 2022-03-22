Update: Wanted suspect captured

Update: Barton has been apprehended and is back in custody.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark and law enforcement agencies are looking for Candace Lynn Barton and has released the following statement. Today at 6:55 am Candace Lynn Barton of 10481 County Road 244, Union, MS escaped from the Neshoba County Detention Center. Barton is a 32 year old white female that is approximately 5-8 in tall. She was being held on an Indictment for Possession of Methamphetamine and pending Felony Possession of Controlled Substance and Felony Escape charges in Neshoba County.

It appears that Barton was able to escape through two locked perimeter cell doors to gain access to the roof of the jail. She maneuvered her way to an access point that didn’t contain razor wire and jumped to freedom. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, orange pants and top. The most recent sighting in the community advised that she has removed the orange pants and was covered with a shirt that was tied around her waist.

Any information about Candace Lynn Barton should be relayed to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office (601) 656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477