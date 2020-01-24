Home » Local » Neshoba County Library hosts United States Naval Academy Program

Counselors from the United States Naval Academy will be available from 9 am – 1 pm at The Neshoba County Public Library on Saturday, January 25.

Information on summer STEM programs for current 8th, 9th, 10th & 11th graders, sports camps, assistance with on-line applications and admission requirements.
Parents & Students welcome. No pre-registration required. www.usna.edu

• Full College Scholarship valued at $480,000 + $1,084 monthly stipend
• 25 Academic Majors
• #1 Public School in the Nation
• Top 5 Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs
• 33 Division I Varsity Sports + intramural & club sports
• Exciting Careers Post-Graduation – Jet pilot, Astronaut, Navy Seal, Surface Warfare Officer, Marine Corps Officer, Submarines & Nuclear Power, Cyber Security Specialist

