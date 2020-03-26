Neshoba County Reports NO Coronavirus Cases

Neshoba County is reporting zero positive cases of Coronavirus. 23 people have tested negative. There are 23 additional people awaiting test results. 53 people have been tested and 131 people have been tele-screened overall, according to Annette Watkins, spokesperson for Neshoba County General. Testing will be available again tomorrow. People are still advised to practice CDC guidelines for hygiene and social distancing. If you are experiencing symptoms, call the tele-screen hotline at 601-663-1213.