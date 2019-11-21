Neshoba County Sanitation Department Holiday Collection Schedule

The Neshoba County Sanitation Department announces the following

COUNTY GARBAGE COLLECTION THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE:

THERE WILL BE NO ROUTE PICK-UP ON THE FOLLOWING DAY:

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Route scheduled for Friday,November 29th will be picked up as normal.

The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open Friday, November 29th from 7:00 AM until 3:00 PM and Saturday, November 30th from 7:00 AM until noon.

Have a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

Neshoba County Sanitation Department