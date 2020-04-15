Neshoba County School District Announces Updates

Neshoba County Schools buildings are closed for the remainder of the academic year. According to the NCSD office, the decision was made per order of Governor Tate Reeves. However, the NCSD will continue to provide other formats of education for the remainder of the school year. Also, graduation will take place with the date depending on CDC social distancing requirements for Mississippi. “The configuration of how grades and promotion or retention will be conducted will be announced on Monday, April 20th. We will begin the process of text and library book return in the very near future,” said the NCSD.