Volunteers are needed to sew face masks for Coronavirus crisis donations. Rick Luke, owner of Faye’s Clothing and Accessories in Philadelphia is working alongside his mom to help. The have already made 600 donations. The store is closed for business but is being utilized just to sew the masks. The store site is also being used as a pick up and drop off center as well. The address is 216 Bird Ave in Philadelphia. To get involved or for more details please call Rick Luke at 601-575-1491.