Neshoba General Blood Drive is Today

The Neshoba General Christmas Blood Drive is today. According to Hospital officials 2 donor buses will be parked in the front parking area from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm to expedite the process. “We realize that everyone is extremely busy and that by maybe having more than one bus here it would help speed up the process, and possibly allow more employees and guests to donate.”

Also they will testing for successful COVID-19 antibodies. For more information or for a link to a signup sheet All donors receive a long-sleeve Christmas T-shirt. Click on the link below to sign-up on-line.

https://www.mbsonline.us/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/13536