Neshoba has been hit hard. With extensive power outages of over 8647, water system vulnerabilities, fallen tree and limb damage and multiple accidents on roadways, there could still be more to come with temperatures dropping into lower teens tonight. But this morning it stands still. We reached to State Senator Jenifer Branning who said: “As we work through the worst winter storm in decades, let’s remember to pray for and support our neighbors and to appreciate our utility workers, first responders and emergency personnel during this time.”