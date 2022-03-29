Neshoba Police Kept Busy With Structure Fires and Accidents Monday.

8:22 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out the report of a male walking in the middle of the road on Hwy. 19 S.

11:11 a.m. – Livestock standing on Golf Course Road was reported to the Neshoba County sheriff’s Department.

12:44 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to a structure fire on Hwy. 21.

3:54 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy. 21 S.

5:06 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to another structure fire on County Road 2314.

5:38 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident, this one with injuries, at County Road 614 and 610.

6:25 p.m. – Officers were issued a BOLO for a stolen vehicle, a silver Hyundai Sonata, taken from Kosciusko.