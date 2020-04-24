Neshoba Task Force: Wear A Mask !

Please, please, wear a mask!!!! The urgency of following all protective guidelines is being reiterated by Tim Moore of the Philadelphia-Neshoba Choctaw- Covid-19 Task Force. “I can not emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and stay home as much as possible. Numbers are rising significantly this week in Neshoba County. People need to take this seriously. We have 102 cases overall and 2 deaths. We need to practice safety measures and slow this virus down.”