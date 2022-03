A release from the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors states that the board has enacted an Order declaring the total maximum weight limit for any vehicle traveling on County Road 519 to 56,800 lbs pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. § 65-7-45. Drivers of vehicles traveling County Road 519 weighing in excess of 56,800 lbs will be fined and damages will be imposed on the driver. The vehicles may also be impounded. The order shall be in full force and effect on and after March 23, 2022.