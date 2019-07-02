Pearl River Resort celebrates 25 years- VIDEO



The Pearl River Resort opened its doors back in 1994, with the Silver Star Casino. 25 years later, the resort has expanded to include the Golden Moon Hotel and Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, Geyser Falls and Bok Homa Casino.

“The 25th anniversary is a big deal, when you have a business that has longevity like we have, people see that and they take notice and they want to be a part of it. As much as we have with food, entertainment, gaming, there is certainly something for everyone to enjoy,” said Public Relations Director Erica Moore.

Moore said maintaining a business for 25 years isn’t easy, but it’s always worth it. Now, folks are ready to celebrate the journey.

“We’re going to continue our celebration with Leona Lewis coming on July 3rd. Right after that on July 4th we have our ‘Spectacular Fireworks Show’ and we invite the public to attend that. Following that, we also have the Charlie Daniels Band. They’ll be coming on July 5th. We’re going to keep going and end things on the 6th with Morris Day and the Time,” said Moore.

Moore said the resort wouldn’t be where it is today without the help of over 2,000 employees, many of whom have been with the resort all 25 years. She also said the community has a lot to do with its success.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone in the community and the surrounding areas who have come here and been a part of our family for 25 years,” said Moore.

You can join in on the festivities. Tickets for those events are still available online on the Pearl River Resort website.