Philadelphia-A Day of Service Scheduled Instead of Martin Luther King Parade Due to Covid

A Day of Service is scheduled in Philadelphia. The community street cleanup event will take place, Monday, January 18th on Martin Luther King Day. The event organized by Community in Action Organization will take place instead of the Martin Luther King Parade because of cancellation due to Covid-19 concerns. Churches, organizations, and community members are encouraged to meet at 10 am in front of the Depot. Trash bags and gloves will be available. Refreshments will provided as well. Eva Y Tisdale is event coordinator.