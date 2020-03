Starting this Friday, March 27, 2020, the City of Philadelphia will have a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The curfew does NOT mean businesses must close during those hours. It is meant to eliminate social gatherings in parking lots, etc. Passing through in a vehicle will be permitted during these hours.

Please continue to follow the CDC guidelines by having no more than 10 people gathered at one time.