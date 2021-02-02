Philadelphia Election Candidates Meeting The Deadline!

The Philadelphia City elections qualifying deadline is almost here. According to Philadelphia City Hall, the qualifying process ends on February 5th at 5pm. Primary election day is April 6th and runoff is April 27th. General Election Day is June 8th. Below are a list of qualifying candidates to date. Additional Candidates added to the ballot are Wright Griffis (R) Ward 3, Shaun Seals (I) Ward 4, and James Carson Waltman (R) Alderman at Large.

Mayor) Mayor James Young (D), Randy Gill (D) Cassie Henson Hickman (D)

Ward 1) Justin Lewis Clearman (R)

Ward 2) Jim Fulton (R)

Ward 3) Darryl Young (D), James Tatum (D), Wright Griffis (R)

Ward 4) Rudolph Tatum (D), Ajatha Nichols (D), Ruthie Nash (D) Shaun Seals (I)

Alderman at Large – Leroy Clemons (D), James Carson Waltman R)