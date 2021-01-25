Philadelphia Mayor and City Council Election Season Heating Up

The election season is heating up in Philadelphia. The Mayor and all Alderman positions are up for election this year. Mayor James A. Young has already said he would run for re-election. According to Philadelphia City Hall, the qualifying process runs until 5pm February. Primary election day is April 6th and runoff is April 27th. General Election Day is June 8th. Below are a list of qualifying candidates to date.

Mayor) Mayor James Young (D), Randy Gill (D) Cassie Henson Hickman (D)

Ward 1) Justin Lewis Clearman (R)

Ward 2) Jim Fulton (R)

Ward 3) Darryl Young (D), James Tatum (D)

Ward 4) Rudolph Tatum (D), Ajatha Nichols (D), Ruthie Nash (D)

Alderman at Large – Leroy Clemons (D)