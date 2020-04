Hardy returns home to be a part of the 2020 Neshoba County Fair along with Trace Adkins, Riley Green, and Jordan Davis. Michael Hardy was born in Philadelphia in 1990. He attended Middle Tennessee State University, where he got a degree in songwriting. Hardy co-wrote Florida Georgia Line’s singles “Simple: and “Talk You Out Of It” and Blake Shelton’s singles, “Gods Country” and Hell Right”. He’s also known for his hit single “Rednecker” that you can hear on Kicks96.