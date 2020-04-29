PHOTOS: Food Bags Handed Out Yesterday

Open Arms, Inc. provided emergency food bags in Philadelphia yesterday afternoon. People started getting in line at 2:50 for the start at 4:30 and over 240 bags were handed out. The Rotary Club and PPD were on hand to assist. The line of cars went all the way down Railroad Avenue, back to Old Mexico. Open Arms has been feeding residents in need of a hot meal since 2013. They do this regularly on the second and fourth Tuesdays at their building. Now with the current crisis, they are continuing to look for ways to help the community.