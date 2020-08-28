Silver Star Casino Opens Today At Noon

The Silver Star reopens today. According to Pearl River Resort officials, the Silver Star Hotel and Casino opens at noon. “Upon reopening, guests can once again enjoy dining options at The Bakery, Stats Bar and Grill, Rally Alley and Phillip M’s restaurant.” However, as part of the new standard operating procedures, temperatures will be scanned, guests and associates will be required to wear a mask, social distancing will be required throughout the building as well as while waiting in line. And smoking is mostly relegated to outside areas.

Pearl River Resorts closed back in the spring during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Silver Star is the final casino to reopen in the region.