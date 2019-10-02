Robert Jackson’s latest court hearing held in Neshoba County

Robert Jackson was back in Neshoba County, Tuesday.

The court held a motion hearing, where 22 defense motions and one prosecution motion were filed. Jackson has been indicted on seven charges, including two counts of capital murder for the 2018 shooting death of Jeremy Apperson and Megan Statts outside a CEFCO gas station. District Attorney Steven Kilgore said the motions filed were routine and in regards to jury summons, among other things. Jackson is set to undergo a competency test by a doctor before the court proceeds. All of Jackson’s future hearings will be held in Neshoba County.