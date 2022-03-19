Routine traffic stops are the rule of the day for law enforcement in Neshoba County

6:49 a.m. – A reported reckless driver on Hwy 19 S. near Hwy. 492 was called into the Neshoba County Sherrif’s Office.

6:58 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out a reported vehicle accident with a truck in a ditch on Hwy. 21 S. near Road 1103. It turned out to be an abandoned vehicle.

10:38 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a reported fight in the parking lot of the Depot Family Fun Center on West Beacon Street.

Both Neshobe County Deputies and Philadelphia PD made numerous traffic stops all day Friday.