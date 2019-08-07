Supervisor D4, Constable headed to runoff in Neshoba County

In local primary elections several races will be heading to a runoff. Neshoba County will see three Republican runoff elections on Tuesday, August 27.

A Republican runoff election will take place for: (unofficial results)

Neshoba County Supervisor D4 – Kevin Wilcher 36% and Allen White 28%

Constable Place 1 – Josh Burt 39% and Mark Flake 28%

Constable Place 2 – Keith McCrory 26% and Lane Taylor 27%

Winners were declared for Neshoba County Sheriff with Democratic candidate Ken Edwards and Republican candidate Eric Clark receiving more than 50% of the overall vote. The two will face each other in the general election on Tuesday, November 5.

Paul Payne was elected Justice Court Judge – Place 1. Keith Lillis, Kevin Cumberland, and Kinsey Smith have been elected to serve on the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors. (all are running unopposed in November)

Neshoba County Supervisor D1 – Keith Lillis (R)

Neshoba County Supervisor D2 – Kevin Cumberland (R)

Neshoba County Supervisor D3 – Kinsey Smith (R)

Obbie Riley won the Democratic vote for Neshoba County Supervisor D5. Riley will face Republican candidate David Carter in November.