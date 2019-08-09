The MAX’s August Concert Series features Boswell Media’s 2018 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Derek Norsworthy

Boswell Media’s 2018 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Derek Norsworthy, is the guest artist at The MAX in Meridian for the August Brown Bag concert on Thursday, August 15 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Norsworthy has toured the U.S. and has opened for national acts such as Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, 3 Doors Down, and Alabama, just to name a few. “Derek’s lyrical vulnerability, magnetic personality, and vocally stellar live performances . . . connect with audiences of all ages.”

Mississippi’s Arts + Entertainment Experience Brown Bag Concert series is free and open to the public.