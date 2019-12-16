The Most Wonderful Time of the Year At Philadelphia Huddle House

Join us on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Philadelphia Huddle House for a fundraiser for Kicks 96’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Yearl! 20% of sales during this time will be donated to this wonderful cause. Patrons may also enter to win Free Huddle House Meals for a Year at $1 per entry with all cash from the raffle going to The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’s mission is to bring unexpected holiday cheer to families in our communities this season.