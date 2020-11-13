Philadelphia Main Street to Host Christmas Parade at Half Capacity, Parade Registration Deadline Today

The Philadelphia Christmas Parade will move forward at half capacity. According to Philadelphia Main Street the parade will be limited to 65 parade entries due to Covid-19 concerns. Deadline for parade entry is today.You still have until end off day today to complete the parade application. The event is schedule for December 7th at 6pm. All parade spectators are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

For more information call 601-656-1000 or for an application see 2020 Christmas Parade Application