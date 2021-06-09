The Philadelphia Municipal Election results are in. Boswell Media can report the following: Mayor James Young has been re-elected with 819 votes to Leo E Renaldo with 504 votes. Alderman at Large Republican candidate James Carso Waltman wins with 667 votes against Democrat Leroy Clemons with 662 votes. Ward 2 Republican candidate Jim Fulton wins with 315 votes against Democrat Mangold Washington III with 57 votes. Ward 3- Democrat James Tatum wins with 125 votes against Republican Wright Griffis with 110 votes. Ward 4- Independent Shaun Seales wins with 323 votes again Ruthie Nash who has 100 votes.