Tribal Chief Ben Meets White House Official

Chief Cyrus Ben met with White House Official Dr. Deborah Birx this week. Attending the meeting, were community health, business and other elected leaders alongside Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. The meeting was held to discuss the ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 in Mississippi and on Choctaw Tribal Lands.

Dr. Birx, appointed by President Donald Trump, serves alongside Vice-President Mike Pence on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Birx is visiting several southern states to discuss prevention and treatment measures.