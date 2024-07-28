Big Deals!
HomeLocalTwo-Car Wreck Near Philadelphia; Injury Reported at Neshoba Co. Fair

Two-Car Wreck Near Philadelphia; Injury Reported at Neshoba Co. Fair

by
SHARE NOW

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A two-car wreck was reported at the intersection of Hwy. 21 and Hwy. 488 in Neshoba County Friday night.

The wreck was called in just after 10 p.m. The caller told dispatchers there were injuries.

When deputies arrived they talked to the people involved, who refused medical treatment.

Injury at the Neshoba County Fair

Just after 11 p.m. a call came in that a camper at one of the cabins at the Neshoba County Fair had fallen and hit her head “pretty hard”.

Rescue personnel were dispatched to the cabin area at the fair. The outcome was unclear from radio communications.

1 comment
  1. Sheri S.ith
    Sheri S.ith
    July 28, 2024 at 6:04 pm

    Thank you Chris!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Multiple Public Drunk and Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Neshoba County Fair – Wednesday Schedule of Events

Current Auburn RB, and Neshoba County native, donates to former school and football program

Shooting at Neshoba Club Injures One

Jockey Taken to Hospital By Helicopter After Neshoba Co. Fair Incident (AUDIO)

Wanted in Neshoba County