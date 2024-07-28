Two-Car Wreck Near Philadelphia; Injury Reported at Neshoba Co. Fair

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A two-car wreck was reported at the intersection of Hwy. 21 and Hwy. 488 in Neshoba County Friday night.

The wreck was called in just after 10 p.m. The caller told dispatchers there were injuries.

When deputies arrived they talked to the people involved, who refused medical treatment.

Injury at the Neshoba County Fair

Just after 11 p.m. a call came in that a camper at one of the cabins at the Neshoba County Fair had fallen and hit her head “pretty hard”.

Rescue personnel were dispatched to the cabin area at the fair. The outcome was unclear from radio communications.