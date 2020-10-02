Update – Shooting In Philadelphia – All In A Days Work

Shooting In Philadelphia… 7:30 am yesterday Philadelphia Police Department responded to an urgent call from Burger King. One person was shot and had non life threatening injuries. The shooter fled the scene. Schools went on lockdown. The investigation continued. Multiple law enforcement agencies including Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba, Winston, and Kemper County Sheriffs departments, plus MDOT enforcement, worked together to pursue and apprehend the suspect in Kemper County

Sheriff Eric Clark said in a FB statement “Burger King suspect, in custody! Suspect and all officers are safe and without injuries. Thankful for all Agencies involved. Well trained officers! We are blessed.” All in a days work.