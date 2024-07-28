Big Deals!
Wanted in Neshoba County

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Two people are wanted by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept.

According to Sheriff Eric Clark, Bobbie Jo Anderson is wanted on a warrant on an intervention court violation. She’s described as 33 years old. No further information was provided.

Douglas Shea Gentry is wanted on a warrant for possession of meth. He’s described as a 47-year-old male. No further information was provided.

If you have information on the whereabouts of either individual, you’re asked to call the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept. or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

