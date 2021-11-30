East Central Community College Basketball Split doubleheader

The East Central Community College Basketball Teams were back on the hardwood at Bracken-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur tonight and the Ladies added another win to their season. The Lady Warriors were first on the floor playing the Lady Eagles of Coastal Alabama North and won the contest 60-56. The Lady Warriors trailed the Lady Eagles by 3 points after the opening quarter but regained the lead before the end of the first half and never trailed again. With the win the Lady Warriors improve to 4-3 on the season.

The EC Warriors Men played the Coahoma Community College Tigers from Clarksdale. The teams were tied 38-38 after the first half of play and the Warriors pulled away to a 16 point lead at one point in the second half but then the Tigers came storming back to regain the lead and win the game in the final seconds by 2 points, 82-80. The Warriors drop to 2-4 on the season after tonight’s heartbreaker. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball will be this Thursday night at 6:00pm when the Warriors play the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College.