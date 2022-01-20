EC Lady Warriors Big Win Over MGC Lady Bulldogs

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Lady Bulldogs of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College from Perkinston. The Lady Warriors entered the game 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the district while the Lady Bulldogs entered 11-3 overall and 3-2 in the district. The Lady Warriors came away with the big upset win 58-55. The Lady Warriors had the lead at the end of every quarter up by 11 points at halftime, 30-19 and up by 9 points at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Lady Bulldogs erased the EC lead in the final quarter and gained a brief lead but the Lady Warriors would not be denied the victory to win by 3 points at the horn, 58-55.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday night at 6:00pm as the Men host North West Community College in Decatur.