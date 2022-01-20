Home » Leake » EC Lady Warriors Big Win Over MGC Lady Bulldogs

EC Lady Warriors Big Win Over MGC Lady Bulldogs

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Lady Bulldogs of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College from Perkinston. The Lady Warriors entered the game 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the district while the Lady Bulldogs entered 11-3 overall and 3-2 in the district. The Lady Warriors came away with the big upset win 58-55. The Lady Warriors had the lead at the end of every quarter up by 11 points at halftime, 30-19 and up by 9 points at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Lady Bulldogs erased the EC lead in the final quarter and gained a brief lead but the Lady Warriors would not be denied the victory to win by 3 points at the horn, 58-55.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday night at 6:00pm as the Men host North West Community College in Decatur.

