EC Lady Warriors Defeat Co-Lin Lady Wolves 52-45

The East Central Lady Warriors basketball team played their last regular season game today hosting the Co-Lin Lady Wolves and come away with the win 52-45. The Lady Warriors took the lead by 6 points after the first quarter and would manage to maintain a lead every quarter of the contest. The Lady Wolves pulled to within 1 point of the Lady Warriors at halftime and would trail by only 2 points at the end of the 3rd but the Lady Warriors pulled out to a 7 point victory when the horn sounded to end the game winning 52-45.

The Lady Warriors now advance to post season play in the Region 23 Basketball Tournament.