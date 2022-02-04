EC Lady Warriors Defeat EM Lady Lions 59-49

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were at home in Decatur tonight hosting the Lady Lions from East Mississippi Community College in Scooba. The Lady Warriors entered the game 7-9 overall and 3-6 in the district while the Lady Lions entered 8-9 overall and 5-4 in the district. After playing to an 11-11 tie in the opening quarter, the Lady Warriors began to outscore the Lady Lions in the second quarter and enjoyed a 9 point lead at halftime, 29-20. The Lady Warriors were up by 11 points going into the final quarter and came away with a 10 point win, 59-49.

