EC Lady Warriors Defeat Hinds Lady Bulldogs 65-56

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were at home in Decatur today hosting the Lady Bulldogs from Hinds Community College and the Warriors came away with a 9 point victory, 65-56. The Lady Warriors jumped out to an 8 point lead after the opening quarter, 16-8 and were leading the game by 14 at halftime, 34-20. The Lady Bulldogs cut into the East Central lead in the second half but were unable to overcome the Lady Warriors as they picked up their second win of the season by 9 points, 65-56. Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors basketball will be Monday, March 22nd at 6:00pm as Shelton State travels to Decatur.