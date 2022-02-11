EC Lady Warriors Defeat Nationally Ranked Jones Lady Bobcats 75-69

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the hardwood in Decatur hosting the nationally ranked Lady Bobcats of Jones College. After falling short to the bobcats in the opening quarter by 7 points the Lady Warriors cut the lead to 5 points before halftime, 37-32 and down to 4 points after the third quarter 46-42. In the final quarter the Lady Warriors took the lead by 2 points with only 1 minute remaining in the game, 60-58. Then with 27 seconds remaining the Lady Bobcats tied the game at 60-60 and the teams remained tied as time expired sending the contest into overtime. In the overtime period the Lady Warriors regained the lead and shocked the Lady Bobcats winning the game 75-69.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball will be Monday night at 6:00pm as the Men host the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. Cruisin 98 will also broadcast EC Warriors doubleheader baseball tomorrow afternoon at 2:00pm as the Warriors host the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College.