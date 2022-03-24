EC Lady Warriors drop Doubleheader Softball to Lady Wildcats

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors Softball team played doubleheader softball today hosting the Lady Wildcats of Pearl River Community College from Poplarville. The Lady Warriors entered the games 4-2 in the conference while the Lady Wildcats entered 2-2 in conference play. The first game of the day was scoreless throughout 7 innings of play but in extra innings, the Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the 8th inning and prevented the Lady Warriors from scoring in the bottom of the inning to win the opening game 2-0. In game two the Lady Wildcats got hot early and stayed that way throughout the contest winning game 2 by the final score of 14-0. The Lady Wildcats scored 3 runs in the 1st, 6 runs in the 3rd, 3 runs in the 4th, and 2 runs in the 5th to win the game 14-0 after the Lady Warriors failed to score in the bottom of the 5th inning and the game came to an end due to the “eight run rule after 5 innings”.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be this Saturday afternoon beginning at 1:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host the Lady Indians of Itawamba Community College in doubleheader softball from the Softball Complex in Decatur.