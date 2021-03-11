EC Lady Warriors drop Doubleheader to Jones Lady Bobcats

The East Central Lady Warriors softball team played on the Mound at the Softball Complex in Decatur today hosting the nationally ranked Lady Bobcats of Jones College from Ellisville. The Lady Warriors dropped game one 17-2 and game two 11-6 to the Lady Bobcats. The Lady Warriors only runs in game one came in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The Lady Warriors were much improved in game two and had the lead after the 1st inning 2-1. The Lady Warriors would add 1 run on the 4th and 3 runs in the 5th innings while the Lady Bobcats scored in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th, and 7th innings to win game two by the final score of 11-6. Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors Softball on Cruisin 98.3 will be Saturday, March 20th beginning at 2:00pm as Delta Community College travels to Decatur.