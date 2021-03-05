EC Lady Warriors Fall to Meridian Lady Eagles 67-59

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors Basketball team were unable to overcome the Meridian Community College Lady Eagles in Decatur tonight losing the contest by 8 points, 67-59. The Lady Eagles were in control throughout the first half leading by 6 after the first quarter and up by 16 points at halftime, 34-18. The Lady Warriors played hard through out the second half cutting the Lady Eagles lead to 9 points at the end of the third quarter and coming back to within 5 points with two minutes remaining but with time running out the Lady Eagles pulled back out to an 8 point lead as the horn sounded to end the game. The final score, Lady Eagles 67 Lady Warriors 59. Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors basketball will be at 6:00pm Monday, March 15th as Hinds Community College travels to Decatur to play the Lady Warriors.