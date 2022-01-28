EC Lady Warriors fall to Southwest Lady Bears 44-39

The EC Lady Warriors were back on the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur tonight hosting the Lady Bears of Southwest Community College. The Lady Warriors entered the contest 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the division while the Lady Bears entered 11-5 overall and 6-1 in the division. Southwest had a 5 point lead after the opening quarter but the Lady Warriors erased that lead and were leading by 1 point at halftime, 19-18. The teams played to a 29-29 tie at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Bears began to pull away from the Lady Warriors in the final quarter and enjoyed an 11 point lead at one point but the Lady Warriors came storming back to close the gap to only a 2 point lead for Southwest. Free throws for the Lady bears pushed them back out to a 5 point lead as time expired on the clock giving them a 44-39 win.

Our next broadcast of East Central Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday night at 6:00pm when the Warriors host the Copiah Lincoln Wolves in Decatur.