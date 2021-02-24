EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Coastal Alabama Lady Chief’s

The Mound at the Softball Complex in Decatur was the place to be for MACJC softball today as the EC Lady Warriors of East Central Community College played host to the Lady Sun Chief’s of Coastal-AL South. The first game of the doubleheader was all Lady Warriors as they shut out the Lady Sun Chief’s 7-0. The Lady Warriors scored 2 runs in the bottom of the third inning, 3 in fourth inning and 2 in the fifth inning. It was the first win for the Lady Warriors this season after failing short in their first 6 games.

In game two, the Lady Sun Chief’s came away with a 5-2 victory. They scored 1 run in the top of the first inning,1 in the fourth,1 in the six and 2 in the seventh. The Lady Warriors scored 1 run in the bottom of the second inning and added another in the bottom of the six inning but were unable to rally in the bottom of the 7th to fall short to the Lady Sun Chief’s 5-2 .

Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors Softball will be Saturday, March 6 beginning at 1:00pm as they host the Bulldogs of Holmes Community College.