EC Lady Warriors Split doubleheader with Itawamba Lady Indians

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the Softball Complex in Decatur this afternoon hosting doubleheader softball playing the # 3 team in the Nation the Lady Indians of Itawamba Community College. In game one, the Lady Indians won the contest by 2 runs, 7-5 but the Lady Warriors came back in game two to defeat the Lady Indians by the final score of 9-4. With todays games, the Lady Warriors overall season record is 16-12 overall and 5-5 in conference play. The Lady Indians are now 21-3 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

Our next broadcast of ECCC sports on Cruisin 98 will be next Tuesday beginning at 3:00pm when the EC Warriors Baseball team will host Jones College in a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur.