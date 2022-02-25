EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with MMI Lady Tigers

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors Softball team was back at the Softball Complex in Decatur hosting the Lady Tigers of Marion Military Institute from Marion, Alabama today. The Lady Warriors won the opening game by the final score of 7 to 3 but dropped the second game 5-2 to the Lady Tigers. The Lady Warriors are now 8-6 on the season while the Lady Tigers are 11-12 on their season.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be this Saturday at noon when the EC Warriors baseball team will host Lakeland College in NJCAA baseball.