EC Lady Warriors Splits Softball Doubleheader with Holmes

The East Central Lady Warriors softball team played on the “mound” at the softball complex in Decatur hosting the Lady Bulldogs 0f Holmes Community College. The Lady Warriors enjoyed a 4-3 victory in game one coming from behind in the bottom of the six inning to score 3 runs giving them the 4-3 win. In game two, the Lady Bulldogs won the game by 5 runs, 8-3. Holmes  scored 2 runs in the first and second innings to take a four run lead. The Lady Warriors would stage a comeback in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the lead to just two runs but the Lady Bulldogs would answer scoring 2 runs in the top of the sixth and 2 runs in the top of the seventh to go up by 6 runs. The Lady Warriors were able to add another run in the bottom of the 7th inning to trim the Lady Bulldogs win to 5 runs, 8-3. Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors Softball on Cruisin 98.3 will be Wednesday, March 10 beginning at 3:000pm when Jones College travels to Decatur.

