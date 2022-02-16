EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader in Decatur

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played a doubleheader at the Softball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Lady Eagles of Coastal Alabama-North. The Lady Warriors won game one by a final score of 10-5 in a game in which they were down 3-0 going into the bottom of the 2rd inning. After tying the game in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Warriors opened up the game with 5 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and went on to win by 5 runs, 10-5. In game two, the Lady Warriors were leading 5-0 after three innings and continued to dominate the contest leading 12-4 in the bottom of the 6th inning when the game ended due to the “8 run rule”

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports will be tomorrow afternoon at 1:00pm on Cruisin 98 when the Warriors Baseball team will play a doubleheader hosting Nunez State.