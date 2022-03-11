EC Lady Warriors Sweep Softball Doubleheader

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played a doubleheader on the Softball Complex in Decatur this afternoon hosting the Lady Lions of East Mississippi Community College from Meridian. The Lady Warriors came away victorious in both games- 6-3 in game one and 5-1 in game two. The Lady Warriors placed 5 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 3rd inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Lady Lions picked up two runs in the 4th inning and added another in the top of the 5th. The Lady Warriors added another run in the bottom of the 5th inning that was the last run scored in the opening game giving the Lady Warriors the 6-3 win.

In game two, the Lady Warriors opened the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning placing 1 run on the scoreboard. The Lady Lions answered that run in the top of the 2nd inning tying the game 1-1. The Lady Warriors would add a run in the 3rd and 4th inning and then scored a couple of runs in the bottom of the 5th inning winning game two by the final score of 5-1.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15th beginning at 3:00pm when the Warriors baseball team will host a doubleheader with Southwest Community College in Decatur.