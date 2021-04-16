EC Lady Warriors Sweeps Doubleheader with Meridian Lady Eagles

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the “Mound” at the Softball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Meridian Community College Lady Eagles in a softball doubleheader. The Lady Warriors easily defeated the Lady Eagles in game one which was called in the 5th inning due to the “8 Run Rule” winning the game 10-2. It was a much closer contest in game two, with the Lady Eagles taking a 6-4 lead in the top of the 7th inning but the Lady Warriors would score 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th to win the game 7-6.

Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors softball on Cruisin 98.3 will be next Tuesday, April 20 beginning at 3:00pm when Southwest Community College travels to Decatur.